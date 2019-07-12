Larsa Pippen Puts On A Busty Show In See-Through White Bra

Larsa Pippen served a serious look on her Instagram account this week. The reality star posted a sexy selfie that likely had pulses racing.

Larsa is seen rocking an all-white look, which includes a very skimpy top. Pippen wears a sheer, see-through white bra that flaunts her ample cleavage. She also adds a white coat over top to help cover up her chest in the snap.

Larsa has her long, caramel-colored hair parted to the side and styled in tight waves that fall down her back and around her shoulders.

Pippen also donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink lip color.

Larsa accessorizes with a silver necklace, and appears to be in a car headed for a night out on the town in the photograph. However, she didn’t reveal to her social media followers where she was going.

Pippen’s white ensemble is a big change from the outfits she’s been showcasing on Instagram as of late, which have been bright neon pops of color such as electric orange and yellow, which she’s been wearing in the form of skimpy dresses and sexy bikinis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen recently sat down for an interview with the Hollywood Unlocked podcast, and she opened up about being one of the first people to know about Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’ cheating scandal.

As many fans will remember, The pair allegedly hooked up behind Khloe Kardashian’s back earlier this year, but Larsa says there was a bit of suspicion surrounding them before that.

“I called Kim. She didn’t believe me — she was like, ‘No way. There’s no way.’ Then we called Kourtney and Kourtney was like, ‘Yeah, I believe it,'” Larsa dished.

Loading...

“Because there were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling. And Kourtney was in that room,” Pippen added.

The drama played out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and in the media as Khloe tweeted about the incident and Jordyn did an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

Jordyn claimed that nothing but a quick kiss happened, and Khloe was seen on her reality show claiming that Jordyn was downplaying the entire situation.

Fans can see more of Kardashian BFF Larsa Pippen by following her on social media.