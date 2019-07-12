Chase Carter Exposes Chest In Sheer Bra

Chase Carter got racy in her newest Instagram post, as she posed in a sheer bra. The image is too NSFW to share here, but her fans have liked it over 10,000 times so far. The model posed either standing up or laying down, which is hard to know thanks to the way the photo was cropped. At any rate, she supported herself with her left arm as she looked at the camera straight-on. Her hair was down in a heavy part, as her hair partially obscured her chest. Even so, much of her chest was left exposed.

Ironically, the model followed this photo up with a GIF of Spongebob Squarepants saying, “Nobody Cares.” Her fans would argue otherwise, as many left complimentary messages for Chase.

The model alternates between racy photos and photos of her daily outfits. The latter is a way to see her sense of style, which appears to be minimalist, chic and sophisticated. Her most recent outfit picture was from a week ago, and it was liked over 20,000 times. Carter was spotted standing in the middle of a road in a white crop t-shirt, low-cut denim jeans and eye-catching boots. The knee-high boots were bright red, and Chase smiled slightly with her lips closed.

In addition, Chase sometimes shares clips of her workout sessions with her fans. Last month, she shared a video that showed her going through a routine. She even added the name of the exercises in captions, so fans could theoretically replicate it. Some of the exercises included donkey kicks, kicks with pulses and fire hydrants.

Many fans may not realize that the model got started in the industry, completely by accident. She talked about the details with Maxim.

“We were in Sydney, Australia, in the airport, and I FaceTimed my friend from the Bahamas because I had missed three days of orientation for high school.”

It turned out that the simple choice to call her friend would eventually change the course of her life.

“I guess I was talking a lot about the Bahamas in the conversation, and this agent-looking woman came up to me and said, ‘I have a model shooting in the Bahamas. Are you on the same shoot?’ I said, ‘What? Excuse me? No; I don’t model. I’m really into sports. I’m gonna go to college; I’m gonna get a scholarship.'”

Carter also revealed that while modeling is her career, that her other interests are in sports.