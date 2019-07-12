‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Shares Rare Family Photo Of Beach Outing

Although she shares her life on reality television, Maci Bookout stays relatively quiet on social media. However, on Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a rare family photo of herself with her husband and three kids on a beach.

In the photo, Maci is holding her youngest son, Maverick, while standing next to her oldest son, Bentley, and daughter, Jayde. Her husband, Taylor, stands opposite Maci in the photo. The family are on a beach and wearing their beach attire. Maci talks about not being all dressed up in the caption and explains that she and her family are having “too much fun” to worry about getting all dressed up for a family photo.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry commented on the photo and said that Bentley is Maci’s twin. Catelynn Lowell, Maci’s co-star on Teen Mom OG, also commented on the picture and expressed her excitement to see her co-star soon for the Teen Mom reunion.

Maci has been sharing her life on Teen Mom OG for a decade. This season of the show was extra special for the cast because it marks 10 years since audiences were introduced to them.

Maci was introduced to audiences on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Bentley. The relationship with her then boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, did not work out and the two moved on from one another.

Teen Mom OG continued Maci’s journey and she eventually met and married Taylor McKinney. Along with Maci’s son, Bentley, the couple have a daughter named Jayde and a son named Maverick.

Ryan Edwards met and married Mackenzie Standifer. The two welcomed their first child together in October of 2018. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie recently announced that she and Ryan are expecting a second child together. Mackenzie posted an ultrasound picture to Instagram and revealed that the couple will welcome a daughter in January.

Loading...

Although she is relatively quiet on social media, Maci spoke out on Twitter last month after an episode of Teen Mom OG. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she expressed her concern that her story isn’t being “accurately portrayed.”

“It’d be amazing if the chaotic, cute, real life, family/marriage stuff we film made it on the show. Do I feel like my story is accurately portrayed on the show? Absolutely NOT. Do I wish they’d stop making something/someone my entire story on the show? Absolutely YES! #TEENMOMOG.”

While fans may not always get to see the fun family stuff that Maci and her family do, it is great that she shared a family photo for fans to see them having a great time at the beach.