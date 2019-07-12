Jenelle Evans Returning To Television? Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Reportedly ‘Planning To Have Her Own Show’

Jenelle Evans shared her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. However, MTV cut ties with her back in May, and despite her latest legal troubles being full of drama, fans won’t have the opportunity to watch them — at least not on MTV. According to a report from Hollywood Life, the mom-of-three has reportedly been documenting her story and is supposedly “planning to have her own show.”

A Teen Mom insider explained to the site Jenelle’s purported plans.

“She’s let it be known that she’s planning to have her own show. She’s been filming her life during this custody battle because she feels that’s the only way to get her truth out there. She has not said where the footage will air but it’s not going to be on MTV.”

Interestingly, Jenelle did an Instagram question-and-answer session earlier in the week and, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she revealed that she had been filming her entire ordeal and would put things together so her fans could see how her life was “completely turned upside down.”

As most fans know, Jenelle Evans had her children removed from her care back in May. The removal of the children came after Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, reportedly shot her French bulldog Nugget. However, on Thursday, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced that the investigation into the incident had been closed and that no charges would be filed. This news came a week after Jenelle and David had their children returned to their care.

Jenelle was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Jace. Her mother, Barbara Evans, eventually gained custody of Jenelle’s son and maintains custody of him, though Jenelle still has visitation rights. She then shared her life on Teen Mom 2 where cameras followed her ups and downs. Her husband appeared alongside her on the show before being fired in 2018. Jenelle was then let go the following year.

While it is unclear what show Jenelle may end up on, it is unlikely that she will be back on Teen Mom 2. A replacement for the mom-of-three has already been named, as Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline has been added to the cast. Along with Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, Jade has reportedly been filming for Season 9B of the show.