Hannah Palmer Goes Nearly Topless And Flaunts Underboob In Cropped Denim Jacket And Mini Shorts

As a Maxim star, Hannah Palmer is no stranger to sultry shots. However, the blond beauty seemed to outdo herself with her latest Instagram update, in which she shared a picture where she is nearly topless — with only a cropped denim jacket to preserve her modesty.

The Arizona native first found fame after entering Maxim’s 2018 cover girl contest. Though she came in 34th place, the platform delivered her a huge fanbase on Instagram, and the bombshell now boasts nearly 785,000 followers. As a social media sensation, she soon earned contracts with companies such as KO watches, Bang Energy, and Fashion Nova.

In Hannah’s most recent update, she poses in a trendy living room by giving a side view of her body, which shows off her enviable curves. In the picture, she flashes serious underboob by going braless, wearing only a cropped denim jacket that features trendy tears. Her upper abdomen is left naked, showing off her incredible hourglass figure. She finished off the look with high-waisted denim shorts.

Her blond hair is crimped, which Hannah joked about in her caption by suggesting she was bringing back the “7th grade.” She wore natural-looking makeup, and kept herself accessory-free, except for a large gray watch with navy strap.

The picture was a huge hit with her followers, and earned nearly 44,000 likes and around 520 comments within the first six hours.

“Fav pic of you ever,” wrote a fan.

“Girl you could bring back the mullet and I would still be taken back by how gorgeous you are!!” added a second, adding the heart-eyes and pink heart emoji.

“Perfection,” concluded a third.

However, this was not the only picture that Hannah had uploaded this week. She had also posted a picture of herself rocking a red string bikini to announce that she was in Los Angeles. The bikini, from online fashion retailer Revolve, featured ruffled details around the edges and flattered her deep California tan. However, it also seemed slightly too small to contain her ample assets, meaning the blond beauty showcased her enviable underboob once more.

Like in the picture before, Hannah kept the rest of her look natural, with the crimped waves and a watch –this time with a cream face and black band — as her only accessory.

The picture earned 57,000 likes and over 720 comments.

“You’re perfect,” commented fellow Instagram star Cole Carrigan.

“Are you a model or something??” joked a second.

“You stun me every time,” complimented a third.

Many other commenters simply posted heart-eye or fire emoji to convey their thoughts on the upload.