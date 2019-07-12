Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Sexy Black Bra In See-Through Shirt

Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her flawless figure on social media this week as she promoted her Poosh lifestyle brand.

On Thursday, Kourtney took to Poosh’s Instagram page to share a new post about kitchen hacks. In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star can be seen rocking a see-through shirt that puts her curves on full display.

In the sexy snapshot, Kourtney wears a completely see-through, green mesh top with long sleeves. The sheer shirt allows fans to see underneath to her skimpy black bra, which showcases the reality star’s ample cleavage.

Kardashian holds up an avocado next to her face in the photograph, and has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in a bun at the base of her head.

The mother-of-three also sports a full face of makeup for the picture, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also adds coral-colored blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

Kourtney accessorizes with multiple silver earrings, as Poosh promises fans in the caption of the photo that they’ll help add to their kitchen knowledge, as well as spill some major hacks that everyone needs to know.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently told her fans in a blog post that she was going on the keto diet again, as she never looked or felt better than when she was following the diet.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney wrote on the Poosh website back in June.

“‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto for the next month,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s sisters are also known for their famous figures. Kylie Jenner often wows followers on social media with her hourglass shape, Khloe Kardashian hosts her own fitness show, Revenge Body, where she helps transform people’s lives, Kendall Jenner is a supermodel who walks the hottest runways, and Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she’s lost 20 pounds due to her strict gym routine.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy photos by following the reality star on Instagram.