‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2, Episode 6 Spoilers For ‘The Bad Mother’

Last week, Big Little Lies ended on a sour note when Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) seemed to be heading into the police station as Corey (Douglas Smith) seemed to be heading out of there.

So what did that mean? And will fans of the show find out if Jane’s (Shailene Woodley) new boyfriend and colleague has been leading a double life? And if he has, does that mean he is not really into Jane?

All these questions will hopefully have answers on Sunday when Big Little Lies’ second season’s sixth episode, entitled “The Bad Mother,” airs.

But wait. Maybe the new video promo just gave away some of these secrets? A voiceover comes on sounding a whole lot like Corey.

“Detective Quinlan, she said one of you will finally crack.”

Is that really Jane’s cute beau telling Jane something in secret? Or is he talking to someone else? Or maybe that isn’t Corey’s character behind the voiceover after all?

The next voice heard in the 27-second promo is definitely that of Mary Louise (Meryl Streep).

“At the end of the day, we are all still family,” she offhandedly comments to Celeste (Nicole Kidman),

“We’re not family, Mary Louise,” argues Celeste.

At that point, Celeste is seen being sworn in at court. This brief glimpse insinuates that the widow is about to try to talk her way into continuing to retain full custody of her boys. Of course, Mary Louise tries to do the opposite, as she is after at least partial — if not full — custody of her two grandchildren.

Then, Mary Louise shows up at Jane’s house.

“What I see is a woman who is struggling. Who isn’t?” shouts an outraged Jane.

“Are you struggling?” asks Mary Louise, a very creepy woman who always twists words in gaslighting attempts.

Then, a shot of a distressed Celeste shows up as her friends surround her while she sits, appearing defeated in what looks like the courthouse hall.

“Is it your conscience, perhaps?” someone unrecognizable speaks in another voiceover. These words come while Madeline and Ed hang on to each other in an embrace that is not at all romantic. And Renata (Laura Dern) stares off into nowhere, likely thinking about repercussions of crimes that she hasn’t always caused.

Loading...

“Well, I guess it is time…,” maintains Bonnie, who speaking these voiceover words as a montage quickly hits the screen.

At first, Bonnie sits with her mother, who had asked to be killed during last week’s episode. Then all of the Monterey Five show up, one by one, while acting as if each is in agony. And finally, Bonnie again appears on screen as she finishes her statement.

“I have to confess,” she says, likely to referring to the fact that she shoved Celeste’s nasty husband to his death. Or, maybe she means that she must tell the truth that she has killed her own mother?

For answers to this and other Big Little Lies mysteries, stay tuned for Season 2, Episode 6, entitled “The Bad Mother,” on Sunday starting at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.