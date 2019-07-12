Donald Trump Is Reportedly Worried That Alex Acosta’s Handling Of The Epstein Case Will Affect The White House

President Donald Trump is reportedly worried about Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case — in which the convicted sex offender now accused of running a sex trafficking ring was only required to serve a cushy 13-month sentence with work release — and its potential to harm his presidency.

Although Acosta held a news conference Wednesday in which he defended himself against accusations of prosecutorial misconduct, CNN reports that Trump isn’t quite convinced that Acosta, whom he previously called a “really great” Cabinet minister, has ensured that the current White House is safe from the crossfire.

According to a White House official, some people in the West Wing are pushing to review Acosta’s legal actions to see if anything else of concern reveals itself.

“He’s not out of the woods yet by any stretch,” he said.

Although Acosta used his news conference to touch on his relationship with Trump, which he called “outstanding,” he did hint that he’s prepared for Trump to cut him loose.

“I’m doing my job. If at some point the President decides that I am not the best person to do this job, I respect that. That is his choice. I serve at the pleasure of the President.”

Acosta told Trump transition team he was told to ‘back off’ because Jeffrey Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ https://t.co/ubBs4xdL0W — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) July 10, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a theory has emerged that accuses former special counsel Robert Mueller — who was the director of FBI at the time of Epstein’s agreement — of getting Epstein his lenient deal. The theory was pushed by Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA, who reportedly has a tendency to post misleading tweets, while others, such as The Daily Dot, suggested that Epstein is an FBI informant.

Although the latter might seem like an outlandish idea, Acosta dodged a question about whether Epstein was an informant during his news conference, leading some to believe he is a spy.

“So there has been reporting to that effect and let me say, there’s been reporting to a lot of effects in this case, not just now but over the years and, again, I would hesitant [sic] to take this reporting as fact,” Acosta said, per Raw Story.

Per The Inquisitr, Former National Security Agency (NSA) counterintelligence officer John Schindler believes that Epstein was a spy for Russian intelligence due to his belief that U.S. intelligence would not permit an “asset” to operate a child sex trafficking ring for such long periods of time. He points to Epstein’s longtime friend Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of Robert Maxwell, whom The Guardian reported had previously worked for KGB.