‘American Horror Story’ Creator Unveils Full Cast In Instagram Slideshow

Camp is in session! Season 9, dubbed '1984', promises viewers some deliciously '80s apparel and lots of big hair.

American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy sure knows how to whet his audience’s appetite.

The first footage of the actors appearing in the ninth season of the show dropped on Instagram Thursday, and so far, it appears awesome.

The latest instalment, AHS: 1984, features the return of some familiar faces. Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, and Leslie Grossman will star in the new season of the horror series and will be joined by some new faces like Matthew Morrison from Glee, Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, Pose‘s Angelica Ross, Dear White People‘s DeRon Horton, and Zach Villa from Shameless.

As hinted at by the teaser released earlier this year, AHS: 1984 seems to be an ode to slasher flicks from the 1980s, particularly Friday the 13th. However this could turn on its head and go in another direction, knowing how the show’s producers tease their audience. Take for example the plot twists in AHS: Roanoke and AHS: Apocalypse.

In the Instagram video slideshow, we see Roberts and Fern in full Olivia Newton-John-inspired exercise gear, Kenworthy with a sleeveless cutoff shirt showing off his big muscles, Grossman with a guidance counselor getup, Ross looking ready to deliver first aid to those in need, and Morrison with a dirtbag moustache and a sizeable bulge in his short-shorts that made fans do a double take.

American Horror Story: 1984 will officially commence shooting Monday, July 8th #AHS1984 ???????? pic.twitter.com/Ge3z9ALIwr — AmericanHorrorStory (@horrorstoryfx) July 6, 2019

Through the videos, Dan Hartman’s song “I Can Dream About You” plays, somehow making these videos spookier the longer you watch.

Known for his terrifying portrayal of Twisty the Clown in AHS: Freak Show, John Carroll Lynch also makes a re-appearance. The trailer shows him looking bedraggled and greasy with a bit of a limp.

It wasn’t much of a surprise that AHS alumni Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters were missing from the sneak peek. It was reported by The Inquisitr that Paulson was taking a back seat in the series. The actress has played a major role in every season but the first.

Peters announced that he planned to take a break from the series but didn’t exclude returning to AHS in the future, according to Vanity Fair.

“It’s just exhausting. It’s really mentally draining, and you don’t want to go to those places ever in your life,” Peters said of his macabre characters. “You have to go there for the scenes, and it ends up integrating it somehow into your life. You’re in traffic and you find yourself screaming and you’re like, ‘What the hell? This isn’t who I am.'”