Cardi B’s Unrecognizable Photos: The World Reacts

Earlier today, The Daily Mail obtained photos of a makeup-free Cardi B. The Invasion of Privacy rapper was making her way to a vehicle ahead of a flight to Zurich, Switzerland. The luxurious vehicle and private jet ride featured plenty of the star’s well-known glam, but something about Cardi’s photos was offering something out of the ordinary.

Photos showing Cardi with a Burberry headscarf around her head featured a toned-down face that’s already been dubbed “unrecognizable” by The Inquisitr. The 26-year-old was photographed squinting while awaiting her car. Another snap showed Cardi descending the steps of a plane in a different headscarf.

Viewers from around the world have been leaving their thoughts in The Daily Mail‘s comments section. For the most part, it looked like users were giving Cardi’s makeup-free look the thumbs-up.

“Beautiful as always,” said a user in Milan, Italy.

Their comment was followed by a contrasting statement, but their opener seemed to suggest that they thought Cardi looked great.

“A natural beauty,” said a Brit.

“I like her — there are times she proudly shows off her face without make up on social media… so at least she isn’t in denial,” said another user, who also appeared to be based in the U.K.

This isn’t the first time that Cardi has turned heads for looking a little different. Photos (seen above) obtained by Splash News in June showed fans the rapper without her signature made-up finish. As the media outlet reported, Cardi had been spotted with bandages following the surgeries she has openly spoken about undergoing; Cardi recently had cosmetic breast surgery and liposuction.

Fans responding to today’s snaps definitely seemed to have picked up on Cardi’s face. The famous New Yorker usually has a trademark look of heavy foundation, lashes, and multi-color wigs or hair extensions on stage and in the street and on social media, although Cardi will go bare-faced on occasion.

“She looks better without the make up,” said a user appearing to be in Nigeria.

“The power of makeup,” said an American.

Unfortunately, not all responses were positive.

“Yikes!” a British viewer said.

Celebrities going makeup-free has become a big deal. When they’re known for rocking natural beauty, the buzz is less intense. Fresh-faced regulars include actress Angelina Jolie and singer Selena Gomez. When the celebrity is known for wearing makeup, the makeup-free scrutiny turns even more intense. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have both wowed with their natural beauty in makeup-free selfies.

