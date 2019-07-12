Ashley Jacobs Slams Ex-Boyfriend Thomas Ravenel In ‘Southern Charm’ Return, Blasts Patricia Altschul

Ashley Jacobs and Thomas Ravenel split in 2018.

Ashley Jacobs returned to Southern Charm for its sixth season on Wednesday night and as expected, her return episode was jam-packed with drama.

In addition to being accused of talking badly about almost everyone, Jacobs addressed her 2018 split from Thomas Ravenel and accused Patricia Altschul of turning her against Ravenel’s ex-girlfriend, Kathryn Dennis.

“How do we sum up the worst year of my life? Maybe I need a cocktail first. I’m not with him,” Jacobs said after being asked about Ravenel, according to a July 11 report from All About the Real Housewives.

As fans of Southern Charm well know, Ravenel was fired from the show in 2018 after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Prior to the allegations being brought against him, he and Jacobs appeared to be in an on-and-off romance that ultimately came to an end last summer.

As Wednesday night’s episode of Southern Charm continued, Jacobs’ attention turned to Altschul, who she said is responsible for her ill feelings and behavior towards Dennis. As she explained, Altschul used her as a pawn and talked badly about Dennis constantly when they were in touch.

“She got me worked up. And she’d be like, ‘Don’t tell anyone I told you,'” Jacobs recalled.

According to Jacobs, she believed Altschul because she had a lot of respect for her at the time and didn’t believe she would ever lie to her. Jacobs also said that the reason she and Dennis are now enemies is because Altschul made them that way.

“She wanted to destroy her. The best way she could think of to do that was befriending me,” Jacobs continued.

During the fifth season of Southern Charm last year, Jacobs took aim at Dennis during a group outing with their co-stars and suggested she was nothing more than an egg donor for her two children, 5-year-old Kensington and 3-year-old Saint Julien. Understandably, the comment was quite off-putting to her co-stars, and Cameran Eubanks called her out for the mean dig on Wednesday’s show.

Although Jacobs appeared on last night’s episode of the reality series, it’s hard to say how much more fans will be seeing her as the show continues. After all, now that Ravenel is no longer on the show and she has no real relationships with anyone else on the cast, giving her no position within the group.

Southern Charm season six airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.