Kelly Gale’s Topless, Dripping-Wet Look Sends Instagram Wild

Kelly Gale sent temperatures soaring on Instagram recently with a steamy new photo that her fans are certainly not ignoring.

The latest addition to the Victoria’s Secret model’s page on the social media platform was shared on Thursday, July 11, and is definitely not one to miss. In the close-up shot, the babe stared down the camera with a sensual look while the gorgeous sea provided a breathtaking view behind her — but the scenic background is not the only reason the snap has gained attention from her 1.1 million followers.

The Swedish bombshell captivated her fans by teasing them with a look at her topless bosom — though she expertly covered herself so not to expose too much. Kelly sent pulses racing as she flaunted her bare decolletage underneath the golden sun that provided the perfect natural spotlight on her voluptuous assets and exposed cleavage, which she offered some coverage to by crossing her arm across her chest.

While the lower half of the model’s flawless figure was left out of the shot, it would not be unlikely that the babe was sporting a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms to cover up.

Kelly’s bronzed skin was already dripping wet, as were her long, dark tresses, making it safe to assume that she had already gone for a quick swim in the refreshing water behind her. Her damp locks fell messily over her shoulder and some in front of her face, though not enough to cover up her makeup-free look that let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

The lingerie model’s fans went absolutely wild for the newest glimpse at her sizzling summer vacation. At the time of this writing, the upload has already racked up more than 31,000 likes after just 11 hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner the compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Such a babe,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

Loading...

“Prettiest girl on Instagram,” commented a third.

Fans of the model will know that her favorite place to be is by the water, and often slips into skimpy swimwear to do just that. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the brunette beauty recently shared a photo from another day she enjoyed at the beach, where she wore a tiny white bikini that left her curvy booty exposed almost in its entirety, sending her followers into an absolute frenzy.