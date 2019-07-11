Alex Jones Takes Win In Sandy Hook Case After Judge Grants Appeal

As The Inquisitr reported, InfoWars founder Alex Jones, who is being sued by families of Sandy Hook victims for allegedly pushing conspiracies that the shooting didn’t happen, was sanctioned by Bridgeport Superior Court Judge Barbara N. Bellis for suggesting that Christopher Mattei, a lawyer for the families, tried to frame him for child pornography.

Now, The Washington Post reports that the Connecticut Supreme Court agreed to review Bellis’ decision after Jones’ attorneys asked for an appeal. The application to appeal was reportedly granted by Chief Justice Richard A. Robinson.

“This is extremely good news for all who care about freedom of expression,” said Norm Pattis, an attorney for Jones, who suggested that disagreement with Jones should not be dealt with by silencing him.

“Silencing speech is never a good idea. While we owe sympathy to the Sandy Hook parents, their grief does not entitle them to become censors,” Pattis said.

Jones made the threats after he allegedly sent child pornography to Sandy Hook lawyers via files relating to the case. According to Jones, the pornography was planted by Mattei.

The victims’ lawyers argued in their court filing that allowing Jones to take advantage of the discovery process and threaten the plaintiff’s counsel offers “no substantial public interest.”

But according to Josh Koskoff, an attorney representing the Sandy Hook families, the plaintiff’s counsel are supportive of a review of the record.

“It is more important than ever that the Courtroom remains a place where the rule of law matters, where Court orders matter, where being truthful matters and where litigants can pursue their rights and justice can be dispensed free from intimidation or threats,” Koskoff explained.

A spokeswoman for the Connecticut Judicial Branch claims that oral arguments for the case could be conducted before the Supreme Court as early as September.

InfoWars Owen Shroyer also made headlines when he called for Barack Obama’s lynching, per The Inquisitr. According to Newsweek, Shroyer told viewers to “find the tallest tree and a rope” after suggesting that Obama emailed Hillary Clinton on her illegal server using a fake name, and his “treasonous” action should be cause for his punishment.

Shroyer made the comment while discussing a Breitbart email and accusing Obama of trying to bring down President Donald Trump.

“Barack Obama is a treasonous…he belongs in jail. He belongs in Guantanamo Bay,” Shroyer said.

Shroyer’s comments received backlash, but he defended them by claiming they are protected by the Constitution under free speech law.