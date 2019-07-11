Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Flaunts Major Cleavage By The Pool In Skimpy Red Bikini

Gabby Epstein’s flawless bikini body is taking Instagram by storm again.

The latest look at the Australian bombshell’s impressive figure was shared on Thursday, July 11, and certainly did not go unnoticed by her 2.2 million followers on the social media platform. The new addition to her feed included a whopping four photos from her stay in Cuixmala Hotel in Mexico, where she spent some time by the luxurious pool in a minuscule red bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The first three snaps in the post captured Gabby showing off the front half of her sexy pool day look, striking a variety of poses that included her throwing up peace signs, as well as playfully sticking out her tongue at the camera. The social media sensation sent pulses racing her her itty-bitty two-piece from the brand Revolve that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. Her bandeau-style top hardly contained her voluptuous assets that spilled out from the bottom hem, and featured a massive cutout right in the middle of her chest that exposed even more cleavage.

The matching bottoms of the set provided an equally-as-risque display and only covered what was necessary, leaving her long, toned legs completely exposed for her fans to ogle in. Its double waistband wrapped high around her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs. Those that swiped all the way through to the final shot of the upload were treated to a glimpse of the back of Gabby’s barely-there attire, and it certainly did not disappoint. The quick turn exposed the cheeky cut of her high rise bikini bottoms that exposed her curvy booty almost in its entirety, as well as the thin straps of her top that wrapped tight around her rib cage to accentuate her slender frame.

It didn’t take long for Gabby’s millions of followers to begin showering her with love the newest skin-baring addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the steamy shots have already racked up more than 37,000 likes after just two hour of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“What a babe,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “perfection.”

“Incredible beauty,” commented a third.

By the looks of her feed, Gabby has been spending the majority of her summer in nothing but bikinis — and her fans certainly don’t seem to mind. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner recently slipped into another minuscule red two-piece as she enjoyed a day at the beach — a look that drove her followers absolutely wild.