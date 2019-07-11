Miley Cyrus’ String Bikini Cleavage Is On The Beach

Miley Cyrus has earned herself a beach break. The SHE IS COMING singer has been going full throttle promoting her newly-released “Mother’s Daughter” track. Just today, the 26-year-old took to Instagram for a series of posts covering her current Elle feature.

Earlier today, Miley took to her Instagram stories. Fans got both video footage and a still image. Together, they showed the singer relaxing on a blissful-looking beach. Miley’s video showed her hair blowing in the wind. The blonde had held her smartphone in selfie mode. Given that Miley was lying on her front, fans got some pretty close-up footage. Miley’s cleavage was definitely visible from a black bikini – a still photo following the video confirmed the sexy two-piece to be strung.

Miley’s video didn’t seem out to showcase her body. If anything, the sound of the sea breeze and Miley’s face were sending out a sensation of peace. The singer looked right into the camera as she filmed herself with a facial expression reflective of her idyllic surroundings.

Miley’s photo seemed similarly laid-back. The singer was lying on her back amid deserted sands. With the sun beating down on her, Miley showcased her rock-hard body and killer curves. Her string bikini was somewhat taking center stage, but fans would likely argue that seeing Miley happy-looking was the update’s biggest treat. Miley looked at the camera from behind shades while holding a book.

Miley’s Elle feature has given fans new insights on the star. The singer spoke of her Hannah Montana past, losing her home in the Woolsey fires, and her marriage. December 2018 saw Miley tie the knot with actor Liam Hemsworth. While no wedding plans were announced, the couple let fans know they’d gotten married via sweet social media snaps following the event.

Miley’s interview did, however, bring a bombshell. Speaking of her marriage, Miley opened up on where her sexuality stands.

Loading...

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f*cking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Miley appeared alone in her Instagram stories today. The singer had not taken to the platform to announce any vacation. Given the recent update though, it looks like Miley has taken herself to either a local Californian beach or one further afield.