Tammy Hembrow’s Minuscule Pink Bikini Leaves Very Little To The Imagination

Tammy Hembrow is showing off her incredible figure again on Instagram, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

On Thursday, July 11, the Australian bombshell spent some time lounging by the pool underneath the cloudless sky and shining sun, and found some time to take a few sizzling photos to share with her 9.6 million followers on the social media platform. The eye-popping post included not one, but two photos of the stunner rocking a minuscule pink bikini that left very little to the imagination as she struck a variety of poses to show off all angles of the swimwear, as well as her incredible figure.

The blonde beauty sent pulses racing in the barely-there number that captivated her audience, and did way more showing than covering up. Her itty-bitty top hardly contained her voluptuous assets that threatened to bust out from every side of the skimpy piece, flaunting an insane amount of cleavage. Meanwhile, the lower half of the set exposed even more of the babe’s bronzed skin and covered only what was necessary. The second photo of the set provided a look at the stunner’s famous backside that was exposed pretty much in its entirety due to the scandalous thong style of the number that left her curvy booty completely on display. Her nearly-nude look was given even more edge by the thin straps of the set, which were made of completely see-through plastic, given the illusion that they weren’t even there at all.

To complete her look, Tammy added a delicate necklace that fell right in the middle of her bare chest, as well as a dainty hoop nose ring. She wore her signature platinum blonde tresses up in a high top knot that stood tall on the crown of her head, and sported a complete face of makeup that consisted of a light pink lip and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the social media sensation went wild for the latest risque addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the duo of photos have already racked up more than 196,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Body goals for life,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “gorgeous.”

“Holy smokes I can’t deal,” commented a third.

The is only the most recent look that Tammy has given to her fans of her incredible figure. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner showed some serious skin again earlier this week when she slipped into a skimpy red two-piece that did nothing but favors for her famous curves and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.