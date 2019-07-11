Instagram Backs Kailyn Lowry After ‘My 600-lb Life’ Comment To Beach Body

Instagram’s trolls appear alive and well, and Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has faced a vicious one, but it looks like the star has the platform’s support. A picture of Kailyn and her son, Lincoln, enjoying a beach moment in Hawaii has been subject to a cruel and hurtful comment, and sadly, it proved somewhat popular with over 50 likes.

The photo showed the mother-of-three standing on sand in a curve-hugging and cleavage-flaunting dress. The black number was showcasing Kailyn’s curves via tight materials and spaghetti straps. While many fans took to the comments section to send Kailyn love, one user sent the star hate.

“Your next Tv appearance will be My 600# life,” they wrote.

The comment sparked outrage among Kailyn’s fans. Their turnout has been impressive. One fan jumped to the 27-year-old’s defense with a reply.

“Wow, how freakin rude. Your damn brain must be full of noodles. Because only a person who has to shoot others down on definitely isn’t happy with their own bodies [sic]…BTW Kaily is pregnant. I guess you don’t read the news.”

Another user appeared to agree on how impolite the comment was.

“That’s just down right mean and rude I’ll pray for you,” they wrote.

Over 35 replies were left to the trolling comment. While some responses threw further jabs at Kailyn, most seemed to back her.

“She has a great body,” one supportively wrote.

Kailyn did, indeed, appear to be owning her curves in the photo. This star may not have the super-slim frame seen on Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout, but she still looks sensational. Kailyn’s curves are also flattered by stylish outfits.

Many fan comments pointed toward Kailyn being pregnant. The star has since updated her Instagram with a baby bump picture. Kailyn is set to become a mom for the fourth time; she already has three sons.

Body-shaming is, unfortunately, commonplace on social media. Members of the general public face it, as do celebrities. Selena Gomez has experienced body-shaming. Just last month, singer Bebe Rexha was called “tubby” by a troll. The star responded and eventually found herself backed by singer Demi Lovato, per The Inquisitr. Demi herself has been body-shamed and has battled eating disorders.

Fortunately, the celebrity world now comes in all shapes and sizes. Slender women do seem most prominent in the industry, but curves are making headway. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj, and Blac Chyna are all celebrated for their curvy silhouettes.

As of this writing, Kailyn does not appear to have replied to the hurtful comment. Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn Lowry should follow her Instagram.