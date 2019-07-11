Ben Shapiro Attacks ‘Outspoken Lesbian’ Megan Rapinoe

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro used the Wednesday episode of his eponymous show to attack the United States women’s soccer team, who recently won the Women’s World Cup final. He specifically targeted “outspoken lesbian” Megan Rapinoe, who has been verbally sparring with President Donald Trump since she said she wouldn’t attend the White House if the team won the series.

Per Forward, Shapiro admitted that Rapinoe is a good player, but claims that if it weren’t for her outspoken nature and sexual preference, she would get fewer contracts. He made the comments during his argument against the team’s fight for equal pay, as the team receives less compensation than the men’s team despite gaining more revenue through streams such as jersey sales.

“Megan Rapinoe is getting million-dollar contracts specifically because of her sexuality,” he said. “And because she’s a very very good soccer player. But let’s not make any mistake — if she were a very good soccer player and she were not a very outspoken lesbian, she would be getting fewer contracts because she is seen as a political figure.”

“She’s sort of Colin Kaepernick. [But] with actual talent in her sport.”

Shapiro also believes that the women’s team is not on the same level as the men’s, even going so far as to say they are less skilled than teenage boys. He added that their request to make more money is “obnoxious,” suggesting that it’s the best time in world history for lesbians and women. The controversial 35-year-old also said that the United States is the best country in the history of the world for people in both of these categories. Furthermore, he attacked Rapinoe for playing a “victim.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Shapiro also drew controversy for defending Parkland shooting survivor and vocal gun rights advocate Kyle Kashuv, who had his Harvard acceptance rescinded after his racist text messages from 2016 were uncovered and made public.

“Regardless of what you think of @ KyleKashuv — and for the record, I think he, like many other Parkland survivors, has handled the public limelight with grace and strength,” Shapiro tweeted, adding that he believes nobody can meet the standards that Harvard set with their decision.

Shapiro also wrote an opinion piece for The Daily Wire, the news and opinion website he founded, in which he attacked universities and suggested they are broken. He also provided continued support for Kashuv, pointing to his age and the fact that he didn’t reveal his views publicly, and highlighted the trauma he experienced afterward as a Parkland survivor.