Beyonce And Meghan Markle Expected To Meet At ‘The Lion King’s’ U.K. Premiere

“Queen Bey” and The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle are expected to meet each other — likely for the first time — this Sunday at the U.K. premiere of Disney’s, The Lion King. According to The Sun, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Meghan Markle and Beyonce will both be at the event. Beyonce voices the role of the adult version of Nala in the film. She has also produced and curated an album that accompanies the film called The Lion King: The Gift.

Vanity Fair reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are attending the premiere to support his conservation work with the Royal Foundation. Disney has also established its own animal welfare project inspired by the film called “Protect The Pride”

This will be Meghan’s first red carpet outing since giving birth to her first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. While she was still pregnant, Beyonce honored her by posting a profile of the duchess on her website for Black History Month. The renowned entertainer and her husband Jay Z also stood in front of a portrait of Meghan in their acceptance video for a Brit Award earlier this year.

As The Express reports, Meghan’s longtime makeup artist Daniel Martin, previously shared her reaction to the honor. He said that when he sent her a screenshot of the video she responded with the “big eye emoji.”

Even though they have a mutual friend in tennis superstar Serena Williams, there don’t seem to be any reports of Beyonce and Meghan Markle meeting each other before. On Instagram, one of Meghan’s fan pages recalls that she used to mention the singer in her Instagram posts and appears to be a big fan. So, their meeting should be a great moment for them and for their respective fanbases, the “Beyhive” and the “Sussex Squad.”

Speaking of the fans, they’re already voicing their excitement about the meeting on social media.

“Lord what have we done to deserve all this goodness!?!” wrote one fan on Twitter. “Meghan and Beyoncé together!?! Y’all please avoid me!”

“I’m not going to sleep the day of the UK Lion King premiere,” wrote another very enthusiastic fan of both Beyonce and Meghan. “There’s no way I’m missing Queen Beyonce and Queen Meghan in the same room. I need to breathe. I’m so excited!!!

Let’s hope that the Internet can withstand the sheer magnitude of the dual star power behind two of the most famous women on the planet.