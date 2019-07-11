JLo’s Bikini Body Knocks Instagram Dead

Jennifer Lopez may be a couple weeks short of 50, but she’s still flying the flag for fitness. The “Dinero” singer is known for having one of the fiercest bodies in Hollywood – killer curves and muscles galore are among JLo’s trademarks. Now, the mother-of-two has updated her Instagram to promote her collaboration with clothing brand Niyama Sol, and it looks like the singer is proving to be the perfect brand ambassador.

Earlier today, JLo updated her Instagram with a sultry, sizzling, and very sexy shot. The photo showed the star posing in the brand’s apparel, as she wore a pair of tight and floral-patterned leggings paired with a matching bikini top. While the leggings were curve-hugging and shape-flaunting, the top showed off some skin. Lopez’s cleavage was on display, but so were her sensational abs, strong arms, and all-around golden tan. The latter seemed accentuated by the warm lighting and the earthy-toned bricks she wa sitting on.

Jennifer offered a glimpse of her world-famous body, signature piercing stare, and trademark sex appeal. The picture seemed to show Jennifer looking her usual powerful self. Up to this day, she remains a symbol of feminine empowerment.

The caption referred to a star sign and also included a pretty go-getter word – JLo threw her fans a “meow” via one of her hashtags.

It’s been a busy year for this superstar. Jennifer has been celebrating her upcoming 50th birthday via her “It’s My Party” tour. The singer has made major headlines for returning to the stage, and likewise for being joined in song by her daughter Emme. The 11-year-old also has a twin sibling named Max.

With decades as an entertainment figure behind her, Jennifer doesn’t just come as a singer. Her acting career has spanned television and movies – the as-yet-unreleased Hustlers movie features the singer alongside rapper Cardi B. The two have collaborated before for Jennifer’s “Dinero” track, which also features DJ Khaled. Lopez is also world-famous as a judge for the long-running reality series American Idol.

Fans were overjoyed when Jennifer announced her engagement to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez earlier this year via social media. While Lopez has been divorced three times, it looks like she’s found the love of her life with the former baseball star.

Jennifer and her killer bikini body proved to be popular today. The singer’s update had racked up over 640,000 likes within just one hour of going live. So far, the update was liked by YouTuber and Instagram star Lele Pons. Fans wishing to see more of JLo should follow her Instagram.