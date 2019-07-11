Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Comments Made About Her Butt

The model is over internet trolls.

Chrissy Teigen is known for her ability to stand up to her haters.

Earlier in the week, the Bring the Funny judge was snapped on a Italy vacation with her husband, John Legend, reports E! News. In the photo, the stunning mother-of-two wears a sexy one-piece and holds the couple’s son, Miles. John appears to be looking at his lovely lady’s derriere.

Someone made a rude meme out of the photo with the caption reading, “when it suddenly hits you that your lady doesn’t have any a**.”

The sassy star was quick with her response.

“It’s been 13 years and he knew the first night we met :),” she snapped back.

Despite her initial response, others began to repost the image.

“I’m f**kin crying bruh,” one post said.

Chrissy finally had enough and flamed out at her critics.

“Everyone so used to a** shots and photoshopped instagrams. I’ve had no a** forever — is this new news to some of you?” she wrote.

A Twitter user attempted to explain why the post was humorous, citing it was not the model’s supposed lack of assets, but rather her husband’s face.

“Yeah. his grossed out face looking at my a**. You don’t need to explain this to me. I get it. I know the meme and I see the 100s of comments under it *about* my body and his reaction to it. You were clowning on me or his look at me. That’s all,” she retorted.

Chrissy’s fans were supportive of her stand against body shamers.

This isn’t the first time the gorgeous mom has put her body critics in line.

Last year, Chrissy also caused a stir with a breastfeeding picture, notes Buzzfeed. The model came after her haters, telling them to calm down and let her live.

When another fan questioned if she was pregnant again, Chrissy sarcastically thanked them for their “respectful” comment.

The star has previously spoken out about body image. Elle Magazine reported the stunner isn’t afraid to show off her “mom bod.” After the birth of both her children, Chrissy posted pictures of her stretch marks.

In the world of Instagram influencers, Chrissy wanted to show people her “average” body. However, the model is hesitant to call herself body confident. She claimed she still struggles with major insecurities in her own body, but hopes she can help others find peace with how they look.

To see more of Chrissy Teigen, be sure to check out Bring the Funny on NBC.