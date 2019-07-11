‘RHONJ’ Star Margaret Josephs Is Supporting Teresa Giudice Amid Husband Joe’s Impending Deportation

Joe Giudice is expected to be deported back to Italy.

Margaret Josephs is sticking by her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star and friend, Teresa Giudice, as her husband, Joe Giudice, continues to face an impending deportation.

During a rennet interview with Hollywood Life, Josephs opened up about supporting her co-star through hard times as she received a key to the city of Englewood, New Jersey during the town’s Pride Ceremony on June 19.

“Teresa, she’s had a very rough — What she has gone through is — I am always very supportive,” Josephs said.

According to Josephs, she’s very empathetic towards Giudice and the other women in her life and would do anything for them and be there for them whenever she’s needed. She also said that when something bad happens to one of her friends, it happens to her as well.

As for the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Josephs said that the current cast is a great mix of women and noted that their relationships are stronger during Season 10 than they have been in past years.

“I just feel like we’re just the right mix of spicy, sweet and crazy. Lots of drama. Lots of laughs. Lots of it. All kinds of drama, drama, drama, fighting, drama or you know, everything. But that’s what makes it good,” she teased.

Although Bravo TV has not yet confirmed an official cast lineup for Season 10, the cast members of Season 9, including Josephs, Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Jacqueline Goldschneider, are all expected to be back for Season 10, as is series “friend” Danielle Staub.

In October of last year, months before Giudice’s husband, Joe, was set to be released from prison, a judge ordered his deportation and in March of this year, after he was released from prison in Pennsylvania, Joe was immediately taken into custody by ICE and transferred to an immigration detention center, where he’s been ever since.

Although Giudice did tell host Andy Cohen at the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 reunion that she would not stay married to husband Joe if he was ultimately deported, she has claimed to be dedicated to him, and their family, which includes daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, at the moment.

Josephs, Giudice, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey but a premiere date has not yet been set.