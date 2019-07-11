‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Puts On Sexy Display In Lace-Up Swimsuit

Kate Bock is slaying in her latest Instagram post.

Over the past few weeks, the blonde bombshell has been sharing a ton of photos from her travels with her NBA-star boyfriend, Kevin Love, as well as a few bikini shots mixed in there as well. Love is obviously in the NBA offseason, which means that the pair have been spending a lot of time together as of late. But earlier today, Bock went back to her roots, sharing a solo shot of herself at the beach.

In the hot, new image, the Sports Illustrated model can be seen walking on a sandy beach. With the ocean at her back, the stunner looks down at the ground while walking toward the camera. The stunner appears to be almost makeup-free in the image, wearing her long, blonde locks down and curly. Bock’s killer figure is on display in the image as she rocks a tiny red swimsuit that features a high thigh slit while showing off plenty of her toned and tanned legs to onlookers.

The top of the suit also leaves very little to be desired as it features a yellow, lace-up string between her chest. In the caption, the model mentions that she’s in NYC for a short time before she heads to Miami for swim week. Since the photo went live on her account a few short hours ago, it’s earned Kate rave reviews with over 6,000 likes and 50-plus comments.

Many followers commented on the image to let Kate know that they’re big fans while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her smoking hot body. Some other Instagram users simply commented with their choice of emoji.

“Beautiful picture,” one follower wrote with a red heart emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another user gushed.

“Omg… Just amazing!,” one more Instagrammer raved with three flame emoji.

Recently, the model opened up about her career and her relationship to Ocean Drive. In the interview, she talked about her humble upbringing in Canada and how she got to where she is today. Bock dished that she was discovered by her agent when she was just 12-years-old, modeling for Abercrombie and other spreads before she eventually moved to Paris after finishing up high school. Additionally, the blonde bombshell chatted about her workout routine and how she stays in such good shape all the time.

“I really like to switch it up. I travel so much—in the last three months, I don’t think I’ve stayed anywhere more than three days. So whether it means going on a run or to the hotel gym or finding a SoulCycle nearby, or a yoga or Pilates studio, I like to find whatever I can, because I get bored if I do the same thing,” she shared. “So [I’ll] meet a friend for coffee and then do a class or just go on a run because it’s sunny out—it just depends where I am. I try to do something every day; it makes me feel good starting the day with a workout.”

Obviously, her hard work at the gym is paying off big time.