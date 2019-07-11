‘Maxim’ Bombshell Elizabeth Turner Sizzles In Untied Bikini For Racy Photo

Elizabeth Turner’s photo shoot with Maxim in 2016 continues to turn heads today, especially when the snapshots make the rounds on Instagram. That was exactly the case on Thursday when the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling shot of Turner in a red-hot bikini that is bound to send pulses racing everywhere.

In the photo, the 26-year-old blonde bombshell is sitting on a wooden deck as she rocks a scarlet two-piece bikini that consists of what looks to be an underwire top with thin straps that go over her shoulders and frilly details around the cups. The model, however, is wearing the bikini top untied at the back, which causes it to fold over on the sides. In turn, the Georgia native is using her left hand to hold the top in place, preventing it from exposing her chest while also leaving quite a bit of sideboob visible. Turner teamed her top with a matching red bottom that sits low on her frame, putting her enviable abs on display.

The model completed her look with a navy sailor cap that contrasts with the color of her swimsuit. Turner is sitting with her right side to the camera as she looks backward over her shoulder at a point off-camera with her lips parted and gaze focused.

She is wearing her blonde hair partially tied in the back, while leaving most of it loose as it hangs down onto her back. The model is wearing a light brown shadow around her eyes, which makes them more intense and brighter, while bronzer helps highlight the structure of her face, as well as some of her freckles.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Maxim shared with its 882,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 3,500 likes and over a dozen comments within just a few hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to gush over Turner’s beauty.

“Gorgeous photo and model,” one user wrote.

“So sexy,” another one chimed in.

“@elizabethcturner is the most beautiful girl on the planet,” a third fan raved.

As Maxim previously noted, Turner jetted off to Saint-Tropez in the south of France to shoot her spread, which was captured by famous fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon. In addition to her career as a model, Turner also holds a degree from the prestigious Duke University, the report further pointed out.