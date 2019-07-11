Cameron Boyce’s Sister Maya Opens Up About His Death: He Was ‘Sunlight Wearing Shoes’ & Had ‘Endless Optimism’

It has only been a few days since Descendants and Jessie actor Cameron Boyce died, and his loved ones and fans are still reeling from the loss. His closest family members understandably needed to take a little bit of time before they opened up publicly about this loss, and now his younger sister, Maya, has taken to her Instagram page to share her grief, as well as her love for her big brother.

Thursday afternoon, Maya Boyce shared some incredible photos of Cameron to her Instagram page and added a lengthy note. She wrote about how the 20-year-old actor was her best friend, and that she would be devastated for the rest of her life.

Maya shared numerous examples of how Cameron showed his love for his younger sister, and she noted that she had spent time with him just hours before he suddenly died this past weekend. Boyce said that her brother had been happy before his death, and she knows that he would want his loved ones to focus on growing and celebrating in his absence.

Cameron had a passion for charity and it seems that his family plans to carry on with the projects he initiated. Maya felt confident in saying that her big brother had accomplished more in the life he lived than many who live decades longer do, and it is clear she has learned a lot of lessons by growing up with the actor as her big brother.

After the note from Maya, there were a handful of other photos in the Instagram post showcasing Cameron’s bold personality and zest for life. Cameron’s younger sister now has just over 500,000 followers on Instagram, with many of the actor’s fans following her page now in the wake of his death. Within just two hours of this tribute being posted on Maya’s page, it had more than 255,000 likes.

It looks as if Maya chose to keep the commenting feature turned off for this post. However, fans of Cameron’s have commented on earlier Instagram posts of Maya’s sharing their support and love for the family during this difficult time.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, the last post that Cameron himself had shared to his Instagram page before his death was one his fans absolutely loved. While people have been commenting on many of his previous posts in the wake of his death, this last one has really struck a chord with those who loved him. It now has nearly 9.8 million likes and more than 920,000 comments.

One of Cameron Boyce’s last projects, Descendants 3, will begin airing on the Disney Channel on August 2. The young actor’s sudden death has devastated those who knew him and loved him, and he certainly has made a lasting impact on the world despite his early passing.