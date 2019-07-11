Farrah Abraham Lets It All Hang Out In Outrageous String Bikini

Farrah Abraham is known for keeping her social media updated. The former Teen Mom OG star took to her Instagram stories earlier today – while some posts included her 10-year-old daughter Sophia, others came a touch more adult.

Farrah took the time to showcase a beach look today. The 28-year-old was looking happy as she smiled against an ocean backdrop. The carefree feel was receiving a sexy injection, though. Farrah was frolicking on shores in a tiny string bikini – while the two-piece was covering the star’s modesty, it did come as somewhat outrageous. The tiger-print swimwear was leaving nothing to the imagination up top via a healthy flashing of cleavage. Likewise spilling in nature was some side boob.

Farrah’s photo came cut-off at the waist, although the bikini’s continued motif was manifesting via just-about-visible briefs. The mother of one looked confident as she pulled off the risqué look – Farrah is known for going pretty minimal on the swimwear. The star didn’t make eye contact, but fans were treated to her beautiful smile.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Farrah has fueled rumors regarding possibly returning to the MTV franchise – Farrah left Teen Mom OG earlier this year. Given Farrah’s words to her social media followers though, it looks like this reality face isn’t too keen on resuming her role on the series.

“I am definitely not ever, probably, coming back to Teen Mom. I have so moved on, and I think it was such a great way to move on. Between all the lies and conspiracies and every other thing that happened when I left Teen Mom — I definitely wasn’t fired, I’ve never been fired,” she said.

The Inquisitr further reports Farrah to have stated that she would unlikely feel at-ease with Sophia returning to the world of reality television.

Despite no longer being on Teen Mom OG, Farrah remains high-profile. Her recent travels to Dubai have been documented on Instagram. Farrah appears to have been living the high life. Alongside sunning herself in luxurious pool settings, the star has visited the world’s tallest Burj Khalifa building. She also appears to have been shopping at the world-famous Mall of the Emirates. While the response to Farrah’s Dubai updates has proven mixed, many fans seem pumped to see the star happy.

Farrah shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before joining Teen Mom OG. She raised her daughter single-handedly – Sophia’s father Derek Underwood died in a car crash before his daughter was born.

