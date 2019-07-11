Instagram Bombshell Yovanna Ventura Sizzles In Tiny Metallic Bikini For Miami Photoshoot

Yovanna Ventura is more than just “Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend” now.

The Instagram sensation made waves this week when she hit the beaches in Miami for a racy photoshoot in a tiny metallic bikini. As the Daily Mail noted, the model showed off in the pristine blue waters as she prepared to launch a swimsuit collaboration with I Shine 365.

“Yovanna Ventura flaunted her model physique on the sunny shores of Miami beach on Thursday in a cheeky thong bikini ahead of her swimsuit collab launch,” the report noted. “Possibly wearing one of her own designs, the 23-year-old stunner posed at the waters edge for a still and video camera.”

“She looked flawless in a gun metal colored metallic bikini with string thong bottoms and a cute little top that knotted at her cleavage.”

The model, who has more than 5 million followers on Instagram, also took to the social media site to share some information about her upcoming event in Miami. Her Instagram post shared details about the July 14 event and offered another peek at Yovanna sporting a black bikini. In her bio, her fans could find information about buying tickets to the fashion event, which were $40 each — the event page on EventBrite also offered more looks at Yovanna’s bikini line.

While she may have first gained fame through her short but very high-profile relationship with Justin Bieber and another with The Weeknd — and possibly with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. — Yovanna Ventura has since become a star in her own right. Her Instagram following rivals that of models with the backing of industry giants like Victoria’s Secret, and The Hub identified her as one of the top Latina models who are dominating the fashion industry.

The report noted that Yovanna has landed gigs with some top brands including Good American and Frankies Bikinis, and keeps a close connection to her massive Instagram following by offering some behind-the-scenes glimpses of her fashion work and the workout routines she uses to stay in beach-ready shape all the time.

As Yovanna shared in an interview with Highsnobiety, modeling had always been a dream and she recently connected with a manager who helped her career grow by leaps and bounds.

“We had the same vision and were able to execute it together,” Yovanna shared. “My motivation was, and always will be, to be successful enough to provide for my family and make them proud of my achievements.”

More pictures of Yovanna Ventura rocking her metallic bikini can be seen in the Daily Mail report.