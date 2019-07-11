HBO’s Euphoria Renewed For A Second Season

The show, which has had its share of controversial content in season one, aims to depict the complicated life of teenagers.

HBO drama series Euphoria, which is produced by Drake, has been renewed for a second season, according to a Thursday afternoon tweet from the show’s account.

The show, according to HBO, is about a group of teenagers who attend high school. The show depicts their various experience with romance, drugs and social media. Spider-Man actress Zendaya, who is 22, leads the series playing “Rue Bennett,” a 17-year-old recovering drug addict.

The show is based off of an Israeli television series of the same name that ran from 2012 to 2013, though all eight episodes of the first season have been penned by series creator Sam Levinson, who said he wrote the show inspired by his own experience with addiction per The Hollywood Reporter.

The show, which is still airing its first season, drew 609,000 viewers viewers last week on the episode airing July 7, which is a series high for the HBO drama, per Deadline. As Deadline notes, Euphoria airs directly after its popular drama Big Little Lies based on the book with the same, which also experienced a series high rating Sunday night. Big Little Lies, which stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and most recently, Meryl Streep, is in its second season on the cable channel.

Euphoria has had several social media controversies since it premiered in June. Earlier this month, the show aired a scene narrated by Zendaya, who used a fake British accent, depicting oral sex between former One Direction band members Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles. On the show, one of the characters becomes famous online for posting graphic stories about the two bandmates having sex, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

According to that report, Tomlinson said he was not contacted and had not approved the scene before it aired on HBO. Styles has not commented on the scene.

A cast member reportedly quit the show during filming of Euphoria’s original pilot episode because he didn’t like the direction of the show, per The Hollywood Reporter.

There was also uproar over a scene that depicted 30 penises in one shot, per The Hollywood Reporter. Some have questioned whether the show is too graphic in the way it deals with the sensitive issues and topics that it covers.

According to The Daily Beast, the show often features topics like 9/11, sexting and the opioid epidemic. The Daily Beast, however, noted that the show has been praised for the way it has handled the storyline of transgender character “Jules” by making her gender identity part of her character as opposed to her entire character’s storyline.

Euphoria airs Sunday at 10 P.M. on HBO.