Bill Maher Publicly Joked About Bill Clinton’s Visits To Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Sex Island’

In the wake of Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest and his connection to famous names — as well as Alan Dershowitz’s attempt to keep the case hidden from the public, per The Inquisitr — many are looking to the past for signs of potential connections to the case and curious comments about Epstein.

Per The Daily Wire, HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher joked on Twitter back in 2015 about former president Bill Clinton’s alleged trip to Epstein’s “sex island.” This island is where the billionaire and his friends were rumored to take the “Lolita Express,” the disgraced financier’s private plane, to have sex orgies with underage girls.

“Hillary’s emails? I want to see Bill’s: ‘Hey, Epstein, gas up the plane, let’s go to Sex Island! I want to be b*lls deep in Russian wh*re soon!'” Maher tweeted in March of 2015 at the beginning of the 2016 presidential campaigns, which is when Hillary’s email scandal was a prominent event in modern politics.

Investigative journalist Conchita Sarnoff claims that flight records put Clinton on Epstein’s private plane in the presence of underage girls. Not only that, Clinton would sometimes be without his Secret Service detail.

Clinton denied any knowledge of Epstein’s alleged sex crimes in a statement.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes [Epstein] pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” the statement read.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Epstein’s former Wall Street mentor, Steven Hoffenberg, told Observer that Epstein’s relationship with Clinton was the beginning of a turn for the worse for the 66-year-old sex offender. He claims that relationship “destroyed” Epstein and didn’t do any favors for Clinton, either.

“Because that was his first major high-profile relationship, and he enjoyed the media pizzazz, not understanding it and letting his ego be inflated by being put in articles next to a former president of the United States.”

Epstein is currently being charged with creating and maintaining a network that was used to traffic underage girls as young as 14. His clients reportedly used message pads to communicate with him and arrange encounters with young women and girls. According to Julie K. Brown, whose investigative work led to Epstein’s arrest, many famous names were written on these notepads, suggesting that the case could have far-reaching effects and lead to the arrest of prominent public figures.

Epstein was previously convicted of soliciting prostitution from underage girls in 2008, although he received a light 18-month prison sentence that included “work release” conditions.