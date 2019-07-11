‘Maxim’ Model Chase Carter Rocks Blue Swimsuit To Celebrate Bahamas Independence Day

Chase Carter celebrated Independence Day of the Bahamas — her home country — and she wanted to share her patriotic spirit with her Instagram followers. On Wednesday, July 10, the former Maxim cover girl took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a blue swimsuit that matches the color of her country’s national flag to honor the national holiday.

In the photo, the Bahamian bombshell is standing outdoors as she holds the flag of her native country overhead while she rocks an aquamarine blue one-piece swimsuit that features a series of cutouts on the side, exposing quite a bit of skin and highlighting her toned obliques and itty-bitty waist. The swimsuit also boasts a plunging neckline that reaches down to her stomach, putting her cleavage on full display. The piece’s high-cut legs further elongates her figure, putting her derriere and thighs in evidence as well.

The model is standing tall with her arms up as she holds the flag over her head. The camera is positioned closer to the ground, capturing her from below. In the background, the light blue and white of the sky contrast with the bright colors of the Bahamian flag and her swimsuit. As indicated by the tag she includes with her post, the photo was captured by Ben Watts.

Carter has her head tilted back and face up with her eyes closed and lips slightly curled into a smile, striking up a contemplative and content facial expression. Her blonde hair appears to be damp and down as it cascades onto her back. Carter appears to be wearing light brown shadow on her eyelids and a neutral color on her lips, while bronzer helps enhance the facial structure of her face, especially her cheekbones.

The post, which Carter shared with her 446,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 9,800 likes and about 70 comments in under a day of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to gush over her beauty and to share their appreciation for the Bahamas, which became a fully independent nation on July 10, 1973, when it separated from the United Kingdom.

Loading...

“Best country,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a Bahamian flag and a hands-raised emoji.

“You are flawless,” another user chimed in.

“Yo that was too sexy for life,” another fan raved.