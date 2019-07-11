Rihanna Trolls Fans Who Continue To Ask About New Music In Latest Instagram Video

Rihanna decided to take time out of her multiple tasks to poke fun at her fans on Instagram.

The multi-hyphenated star announced earlier this year that new music would be released from her in 2019. Hot New Hip Hop reports that Rihanna commented under rapper Wale’s Instagram post that she was “hiding” from her fans while congratulating him on his new music. Shortly after, the Fenty Beauty creator decided to troll her fans just a little more on her own timeline.

On Thursday, Rihanna posted a clip from Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta in which one of the show’s stars, Karlie Redd, is crying over lies that a document she is holding up says. The singer playfully compared the scene to how her fans, who she refers to as “the Navy,” feel now that it is currently July and there’s no new music from her.

At the time of writing, the post received more than 4 million views from Rihanna’s 73.1 million followers. The playful post also received more than 60,000 comments from Rihanna’s fans.

“Rih can you just teach me your ways on how to truly give none of the s**ts towards people’s opinions because sis…,” one follower commented.

“I can’t believe I stan a liar………,” another follower chimed in.

Many fans will know that Rihanna hasn’t dropped a studio album since 2016’s Anti. Since that album, the girl boss has launched Fenty Beauty, a lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, a luxury clothing line, Fenty, and has also delved more into acting with films like Ocean’s 8. The multi-talented star opened up to Interview Magazine for its June cover, and shared that her priority for music has shifted as she continues to make her mark in other industries.

“I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out,” Rihanna said when discussing her album process before she had her gigantic empire. “Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all.”

The Grammy winner has also been leaving space for her personal life. While she playfully told actress Sarah Paulson to Google her boyfriend, and wouldn’t confirm that it was Hassan Jameel, the “Work” singer did share that her relationship “matters to me,” and she is now treating it with the same urgency that she treats her business ventures.

Some fans speculated under the star’s comments that the decision to troll the Navy is part of Rihanna’s plans to release music from her ninth studio album, though Rihanna has not confirmed a timeline for the new music.