Kendall & Kylie Jenner Get Touchy-Feely In Tight Jeans & Crop Tops

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are known for having a close sisterly bond. The sisters, aged 23 and 21 respectively, document their love on their family show on E! and on social media. The supermodel and her makeup mogul sister may best be known for featuring on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but they also have a joint business venture, as the Kendall + Kylie clothing line is named after the siblings. On Thursday, the brand featured the duo on its latest social media update.

Earlier today, Kendall + Kylie updated its Instagram. A black-and-white shot with polaroid-like edges showed the pair modeling their merch, as Kendall stood on the left with Kylie by her side. The sisters were wearing similarly sexy outfits comprised of tight jeans and itsy-bitsy crop tops in whites.

While the snap came with plenty of style, it likewise offered some pretty touchy-feely body language. Kylie was looking sideways and away from her sister, but her left arm was reaching out to Kendall’s stomach. Kendall further upped the ante, as she appeared to reach for the waist part of her sister’s jeans – her hand seemed to be clutching onto Kylie’s denims in a somewhat compromising way. Although Kylie looked caught-off-guard, Kendall showcased more confidence.

The two proved every inch the sibling power duo, though. They also appeared to have thrown out some contrasts via their hair colors – while the Kylie Cosmetics CEO was platinum blonde, her sister was brunette.

The simple caption greeted fans in a South American country – it looks like Kendall + Kylie is expanding its global grip. The popular clothing line may have a lower profile compared to Kylie’s cosmetics and beauty ventures, but it nonetheless forms a part of her billion-dollar empire. Kylie made major headlines earlier this year for becoming the world’s youngest billionaire at just 21, per Forbes. The bulk of her wealth seems to come from best-selling and 2015-founded cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics.

Kendall may not have her own brand, but she fronts plenty. The world’s highest-paid supermodel is currently the face of Calvin Klein, Adidas, Tiffany & Co., and Proactiv. Kendall is also a spokesperson for oral care brand Moon, among other companies. The model had just made headlines for having vacationed in Mykonos, Greece – media outlets this week have been filled with Kendall’s bikini-ready body and beach or yacht outings.

While Kylie did not accompany Kendall to Greece, the sisters are known for spending a lot of time together. It looks like today was just one such example. Fans wishing to see more of Kendall and Kylie should follow their social media accounts.