Justin Bieber Jumps On Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ Remix & The Album Art Is A Hilarious Throwback

Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber are both the 'bad guy' on this remix.

Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish dropped a remix to “bad guy” Thursday, the popular track Eilish released earlier this year, and the single cover is a hilarious throwback that’s perfect for #TBT.

The two had been teasing the remix on their social media pages.

On Monday, the “Sorry” singer sent a short tweet that sent fans spinning.

Eilish took to her Instagram story to dispel rumors of a new full-length studio LP, but did tease that something was on the way, according to Seventeen.

The “when the party’s over” singer has, on several occasions, admitted that she was a fan of Bieber, who shot to stardom after the release of his 2010 track “Baby” at just 16-years-old. As liveabout notes, Bieber reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the youngest artist to do so since Stevie Wonder in 1963.

The two met for the first time at Coachella this year during Ariana Grande’s set. In a video posted to Bieber and Grande’s manager — Scooter Braun’s — Instagram page, the two eyeball each other while Grande performs her song “Bad Idea,” leading to a warm embrace between the two stars.

Eilish called Justin Bieber her “first love” in a radio interview earlier this year, and played the show’s hosts a video of a much younger version of her where she worried she would be uninterested in a potential boyfriend because of her passion for Bieber, per Seventeen.

But perhaps the cutest manifestation of Eilish’s love for Bieber is the cover to their just-released collaboration. The “bad guy” remix cover features a preteen Eilish long before fame, clad in a rainbow dress and a bright red hair bow in front of several posters of Bieber from the early years of his career. Eilish’s look is a far cry from the darker, loose clothing and multicolored hair the singer is now known for.

The original version of “bad guy” is the fifth single from Eilish’s first full-length studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? It’s had success on the Billboard Hot 100, too, though it hasn’t reached No. 1. The song has spent 14 weeks on the music chart, which ranks things like sales, streaming and radio airplay, and currently ranks as No. 2 behind Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”

The “bad guy” remix adds another collaboration to Bieber’s belt, who recently collaborated with fellow male pop star Ed Sheeran on “I Don’t Care,” a song from Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations project, which is slated to be released on July 12.