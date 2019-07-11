Cardi B Looks Unrecognizable In Makeup-Free Photos

Cardi B stepped out fresh faced and makeup-free in rare, new photos.

In a series of images that was published by The Daily Mail, the rapper looks unrecognizable while standing outside of her home. One of the photos that was posted to the website shows the 26-year-old getting in a black SUV that was heading to the airport. The mother of one jetted off to Zurich, Switzerland on a private jet, going totally casual for the outing.

In the snapshot, Cardi rocks a brown patterned Burberry scarf on her head as she goes makeup-free for the outing. Along with a pair of baggy black pants, the rapper rocked a grey colored tank top and a pair of orange colored slides. Cardi held two white bags in her hand and according to the report, she spent a little bit of time shopping prior to boarding the private jet.

The singer also took to her Instagram stories to let her fans know that she was feeling under the weather. In the short clip that was shared with fans, the mother of one pans the camera across a sea of over the counter medicine, while confessing to fans that she is feeling really crummy.

“On my way to Switzerland and I feel very, very sick. My throat hurt and my stomach hurts too,” she shared. “Switzerland you better turn the f**k up for me because boy oh boy, me no feel good.”

This is not the first time that Cardi has made headlines in recent weeks. As previously mentioned, The Inquisitr shared that the rapper suffered from complications from liposuction and breast enhancement procedures. She took to her Instagram account to share an update on her health with fans, letting them know that she had to pull out of a few shows to recover since she was having a little bit of post-surgery complications.

“My doctor was like, ‘Yo, you cannot be doing all these shows because you’re not fully healed and I keep telling you this and then if something happens to you, you gonna to try to blame me,'” she dished.

Loading...

Additionally, the rapper made it very clear that it was irritating for her to have to cancel some shows because when the show is canceled, that means that she won’t get paid — something that she loves.

“I hate canceling shows because I love money, I’m a money addict and I get paid a lot of money for these shows,” the rapper added.

Cardi has also vowed to never go under the knife again after suffering so many issues this time around.