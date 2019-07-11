Dutch Instagram Model Cindy Kimberly Sizzles In Pink Bikini Poolside

Summer started just a few weeks ago, but Cindy Kimberly is already making the best of the warm days, as she showed her Instagram fans. On Wednesday, the Dutch model took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering snapshot of herself hanging out with a girlfriend outdoors in a bikini that puts her famous figure in full evidence, to the delight of her massive following.

In the photo, Kimberly is sitting in a lounge chair poolside as she rocks a bubblegum pink two-piece bikini that consists of an underwire top with two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders and a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, though her cleavage is only partially visible in the shot because she has her left arm in front of her chest. The Instagram model teamed her top with a matching pink bottom whose sides sit high on her waist, helping accentuate the contrast between her full, wide hips and slender waist.

Kimberly completed her summer look with a light pink patterned head scarf wrapped around her hair, which is loose and hangs down to her lower back. In addition, she is wearing small oval-shaped sunglasses that gives her look a vintage quality, especially in combination with the head accessory and the white hoop earrings.

The model has her head tilted back, offering her face up to the sky, with her eyes closed and lips pouted slightly. She is sitting on her heels with her torso straight and slightly forward, in a pose that further emphasizes the natural curves of her body.

Kimberly is sitting next to fellow model Sarah Snyder, who is wearing a bandeau two-piece bikini featuring a print depicting the American currency. She has her back to the camera and face turned toward Kimberly.

The post, which Kimberly shared with her impressive 5.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 376,000 likes and just shy of 1,000 comments in under a day of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Is the summer hot or are the girls hot i didn’t quite get it,” one user joked.

“Unproblematic girl summer,” another one chimed in.

“Too much sauce in the picture,” a third fan raved, adding a series of emoji at the end of the comment depicting different faces.