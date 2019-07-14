La La Anthony Goes Wild In A Wee Tiger Swimsuit, Faces The Mirror In Australia

La La Anthony may be going through some relationship problems, but the gorgeous celebrity definitely continues to love her life.

For starters, the former MTV VJ apparently does not need to be entertained every minute of every day.

In fact, in one of her most recent Instagram posts, she wasn’t doing anything with anyone. Rocking a sexy tiger-print swimsuit that left very little to the imagination, the 36-year-old beauty was lying out under the sun.

She sure looked relaxed. The Power star’s outstretched legs were slightly parted, while one arm was grasping her chaise. Meanwhile, her right arm rested at her side, her perfectly manicured nails a sight to behold.

Anthony showed a lot of skin, especially in her taut midsection. A strap between her navel and the bottom of the top of the garment made her tiny waist look even tinier than usual. Her long, luscious hair was worn down, causing a cascading effect with some strands falling onto the back of her slightly elevated gray lounge.

While wearing her tiger-themed bating suit, La La — who wore very little make-up for this Instagram shot — was laying out on a gray deck with lush greenery planted in boxes behind her.

She was, quite simply, the picture of content.

Although La La’s next shot demanded more activity than the first, in the picture the newest cast member of the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot seemed at ease as she applied color to her luscious lips. She had already applied copper eye shadow to highlight her big brown eyes, and she had her long tresses up in a high ponytail. The style was likely a great way for her pretty face to be in full view for the shot in which she was looking directly into a large mirror.

Apparently, this fun-loving actress was getting ready for a big day ahead.

In fact, she was apparently not in the U.S. anymore. About a week after winning a $68,000 jackpot in New Orleans, La La seemed to have landed in Oz. She was Down Under in Queensland, a gorgeous Australian outpost that offers gambling in Broadbeach, the geo-marker for Anthony’s last post on Sunday.

Perhaps the big Hollywood star had checked into The Star Gold Coast, a high profile casino and hotel that includes 592 rooms on its seven-acre site. Also thriving on this expanse of lush landscape are eight bars, seven restaurants, conference facilities, a ballroom, a theatre, a health spa, and a gym.

There’s also a major casino on the premises. It was Queensland’s first and is top rate, with more than 70 table games and 1,600 machines. The latter is probably of particular interest to this celebrity since a slot machine delivered the big money to La La, reports The Inquisitr.

Since one of The Star Gold Coast casino’s anthems is “ride the wave,” no doubt La La Anthony will fare well at this venue, too. After all, luck be a lady — and this diva is definitely lucky and a lady, both aspects of which are measured in grand proportions.