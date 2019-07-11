Coco Austin Shows Off Her Renowned Body By Wearing A Yellow Thong Bikini While In Costa Rica

Model and fitness guru Coco Austin has never been one to shy away from showing off her dangerous curves with her audience.

In her latest Instagram post, the former reality star went back to her covergirl days while on vacation in Costa Rica. In the snapshot, Coco is wearing a yellow thong bikini and is posing in a way that shows off her booty to her 3 million followers. The wife of actor Ice-T is standing on a balcony in the photo, with her blonde hair pulled up in a bun. She has minimal makeup on in the photo, only adding a bright, pink lipstick.

In her caption, the model referred to herself as “the original thong connoisseur,” claiming that she was one of the first models to wear a thong and put her booty on full display.

At the time of writing, Coco’s post received more than 40,000 likes. The snapshot also received more than 1,000 comments.

“Who takes all your photos?? I want that job!” one follower wrote.

“You look perfect in a bikini,” another follower chimed in.

By the looks of her Instagram, Coco has been in Costa Rica for the past week. The Ice and Coco alum donned another thong swimsuit on Tuesday, July 9. The model was wearing a bright orange, one piece thong swimsuit that once again showed off her butt as she sat near the pool wearing black sunglasses. At the time of writing, the photo received more than 50,000 likes. The photo also received a plethora of comments urging Coco to share her workout techniques on YouTube.

Coco isn’t on the tropical getaway alone. E! News reports that she is also joined by her and Ice-T’s daughter, Chanel. The mother and daughter, who are known for wearing matching outfits on Instagram, wore matching swimsuits at the pool while Chanel held a baby doll close to her. In her caption, the mother of one shared a quote about raising “strong women” and also shared that Chanel has her own Instagram page.

Coco recently shared with the outlet some of the ways the model stays in shape in her 40s and with a daughter. She said that the process involves more than one method alone to maintain the body she has gained recognition for.

“It’s a combination…You got to eat the right stuff to put on weight,” she explained. “Also I have the genetics that when I go to the gym, I can build muscle.”

Fans of Coco Austin can follow her on Instagram for more updates.