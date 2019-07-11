Elizabeth Hurley Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Latest Snap

Elizabeth Hurley seems to be defying age. She looks nowhere near her 54 years in any photos she shares on social media.

Thursday was no different when the actress uploaded a snap in which she was wearing a sexy dress with a plunging neckline that went almost to her waist. Hurley’s makeup was done to perfection with smoky eyes and a nude lip. She wore her brunette hair down in loose waves. She accessorized the look with a dainty gold pendant necklace and earrings along with bold, chunky gold bracelets.

The Austin Powers star has been keeping her followers entertained with photos that show off her fabulous figure. Since it is summer, she has been sharing snaps of herself modeling sexy bikinis. Regardless of what the beauty wears, she always looks fantastic, and her fans are sure to notice.

Her followers had plenty to say about Thursday’s glamorous shot.

“The ageless wonder,” one fan pointed out.

“Gorgeous how do you look so good and keep your youth,” another follower asked.

“God you are so beautiful absolutely amazing,” a fan wrote.

“What a figure! What a stunning lady,” said another.

“You’re not human!!!!” one fan wrote.

“You must be a vampire because you don’t age at all,” another fan quipped.

In an interview with Closer Weekly magazine, Hurley shared what helps her stay looking youthful.

“I think we have to stay active, whether it’s formal exercise or just moving around a lot,” she said, adding that while working out is essential for maintaining a fit figure, eating a healthy diet is also important.

“I think we have to watch what we eat,” she said, adding that everyone already knows that.

“I eat meat and fish, but I also eat a lot of vegetables,” she said. She also said that she has been trying to make vegetables 50 percent of what she eats.

“It’s not easy but I’m trying — and I think it really makes a difference actually.”

A source told the magazine Hurley makes a huge pot of bone broth soup every week and uses fresh vegetables and herbs from her own garden. The source also said that the Bedazzled actress thought that the fresh produce was helping keep her skin healthy and glowing.

No one would argue that whatever the beauty is doing to stay young seems to be working.

Fans wanting to keep up with Hurley can follow her Instagram and Twitter accounts.