Twitter Is Reportedly Down In Major U.S. Cities And Most Of Europe

Users who attempted to login received an error message Thursday afternoon.

Twitter was down for most users in the United States and across Europe Thursday, according to downdetector.com

“Something is technically wrong,” the error message read. “Thanks for noticing – we’re going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon.”

Users first started reporting the social network outage around 12 P.M. PT, according to technology blog CNET.

According to downdetector, 51 percent of users having trouble logging into the social networking platform were having trouble using the Twitter website, 29 percent were having trouble logging in on an iPhone or iPad, and 18 percent of users noticed problems when trying to use the Twitter for Android app.

A live outage map on downdetector seemed to show outages in nearly every continent across the globe, with most major outages occurring in cities in the U.S. and in Europe.

The official Twitter status page noted there was an “active incident” affecting user’s ability to access the website.

Twitter’s official API Status website, which tracks the status of elements of Twitter for app and web developers, noted outages or decreased performance in every aspect of the service.

In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson told DigitalTimes that the San Fransisco-based company was aware of the outage and would keep users up to date via its official Twitter status page.

Twitter is not the first social networking giant to go offline in recent weeks. Earlier Thursday users had trouble accessing social networking website Reddit, while last week some users had difficulty using Facebook, Instagram and popular messaging app WhatsApp for up to 12 hours, per DigitalTimes. All three services are owned by Facebook.

The Facebook outage last week began Wednesday morning and found users having difficulty viewing and uploading photos and videos using the services. Some users reported the Menlo Park-based company’s mobile apps for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were prone to crashing during the outage, which was solved at about 5 P.M. PT on Wednesday of last week, according to DigitalTimes.

Mashable reported that Twitter faced similar outage issues in April primarily in North America, Western Europe and Japan, though Mashable noted that outage primarily impacted users ability to send message out on the platform. The outage came just days after Twitter faced another outage.

Twitter made headlines earlier this morning when President Donald Trump took to the then-functioning website to send a string of tweets railing against the media, per a previous The Inquisitr report.