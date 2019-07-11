Gabrielle Union Shows Off Plenty Of Cleavage & Leg At The ‘ESPY Awards’

Gabrielle Union put on a sexy display at last night’s ESPY Awards.

As fans know, the America’s Got Talent judge regularly posts photos and videos of herself and her family on social media and that’s one of the reasons why she possesses such an impressive social media following of over 13 million-plus on Instagram alone. Last night, the actress attended the star-studded ESPY Awards with husband Dwayne Wade by her side and she made sure to share a few photos from the shindig with her fans.

In the first post from the evening, Gabrielle shared two photos of herself and Dwayne walking the red carpet together. The first photo in the series shows the famous couple holding hands as Wade waves to the crowd. Union’s killer body is on display in the shot in a blue floral dress that features a low-plunging neckline that shows off plenty of cleavage to onlookers. The hot dress also accentuates Union’s trim waist and the bottom leaves little to the imagination, flaunting plenty of leg. She wears her long, dark locks up and styled along with a beautiful face of makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, and mascara.

Dwayne went for the all-white look on his part, rocking a white suit jacket and a pair of white suit pants. The NBA star also sported a necklace and a pair of sunglasses as accessories. The second photo in the series shows the famous pair posing in front of a black step and repeat. And ever since the cute images went live on the AGT judge’s account, it’s earned her rave reviews with over 530,000 likes and upwards of 4,700-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the post to let the famous pair know how cute they are together while countless others couldn’t help but gush over Gabrielle’s killer figure. A few other fans just commented with heart and flame emoji.

“I’ve never seen you happier or look better!! You make me smile just by seeing you living your best life!! God has blessed you girl,” one fan commented on the post with a few emoji.

“A couple that slays together, stays together!,” another Instagram user raved.

“The glam squad killedtttt it!,” one more gushed.

Last November, Gabrielle and Dwayne welcomed their first child, baby Kaavia James, into the world via a surrogate. Union announced the great news to fans on Instagram, sharing a few photos of herself, Dwayne, and the baby.

“We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!,” she gushed.

That particular post earned Union a ton of attention, garnering over 2 million likes.