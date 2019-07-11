Tulsi Gabbard Agrees With Justin Amash That The Two-Party System ‘Squelches’ Our Democracy

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard used her appearance on The NPR Politics Podcast to address Justin Amash’s departure from the Republican party, his choice to become in independent, and his comments about the “partisan death spiral” of modern politics, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Per Reason, Gabbard also believes that the current state of politics is harmful.

“The outsized power that the political parties hold can often be used in the wrong way to squelch our democracy and dissenting voices even within our own parties,” she said.

Gabbard reportedly developed a reputation for being a freethinker in Congress and publicly split with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) after her belief that the favored Sanders over Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race.

Amash attacked the two-party system in his op-ed penned for The Washington Post. He claims that it has become “an existential threat” to the United States and said that both parties are driven by moneyed interests. The Michigan representative claim that both parties play “partisan games” at the expense of the population, ultimately dividing the public.

As for Gabbard, she also used her NPR appearance to focus on her anti-war message and opposition to the current interventionist policy supported by both the Democratic and the Republican party.

“This has been the problem with our foreign policy for so long: leaders in this country, from both political parties, looking around the world and picking and choosing which bad dictators to overthrow, sending our military into harm’s way,” she said.

“It’s proven to have been a failure.”

Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Kamala Harris for Trying to ‘Smear’ Biden on Race: ‘Underhanded’ Political Ploy https://t.co/FoemjpAvZ4 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 9, 2019

Gabbard’s platform has been vocal in her criticism of regime change wars. Her choice to meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sparked criticism and lead some to call her an Assad sympathizer. Per The Washington Examiner, Gabbard also claims that there was a “clear bias” against her at the debates after she was the only one to receive a negative question.

Per The Inquisitr, Gabbard made headlines recently when she accused fellow presidential candidate Kamala Harris for her planned attack on Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner, calling it a “false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist.”

Harris used her first debate performance to criticize Biden for his past opposition to busing. However, after the debate she appeared to support Biden’s position, leading many to suggest that her debate attack was a planned political move. Regardless, the move appears to have worked, as a recent Emerson Polling survey reveals that Harris’ support doubled to 15 percent, placing her next to Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.