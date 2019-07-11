Kate Upton Stuns In Sexy Red Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Kate Upton hit up the All-Star red carpet in style.

As fans know, Upton is married to Houston Astros star Justin Verlander, who was playing in the MLB All-Star game earlier this week. The model is no stranger to sharing photos with her man by her side, and it definitely seems as though she is his biggest supporter. In the most recent image that was shared with her nearly 6 million followers, Upton looks incredible while striking a pose next to Justin at the All-Star game red carpet.

In the hot new shot, Upton is all smiles, wearing her long, blonde locks slicked back in a ponytail and accessorizing the look with a pair of small gold hoop earrings. The mother of one looks gorgeous in a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, mascara, and red lipstick. Upton’s amazing figure is fully on display in the sexy shot in a strapless red dress that showcases her toned arms while also revealing a bit of cleavage.

While the dress is tight on the top, it flows out on the bottom, exposing some of Kate’s toned legs to fans with a thigh-high slit and a little bit of blue detailing. The blonde bombshell completes the sexy look with a pair of red high heels. Next to her stands her husband, whose suit matches Kate’s dress with a powder blue jacket and pants and a light-colored shirt underneath. He completes his look with a pair of black shoes.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Kate rave reviews with over 142,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. Many fans took to the post to gush over Kate’s flawless figure while countless others let her know that she and Justin make a really cute couple.

“You two look amazing,” one follower gushed with a red heart emoji.

“Well aren’t you two just perfection?!” another Instagram user wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful and Classy couple,” one more chimed in.

Following the birth of her daughter, Upton appeared to take a little bit of a break from social media, posting on her account every once in a while before ramping up posts in recent weeks. Back in November, Kate shared a sweet black-and-white photo of her daughter’s nose, lips, and hands on Instagram as well as a cute caption to welcome her into the family.

“Genevieve Upton Verlander. 11.7.18,” she wrote with a pink heart emoji.

How sweet is she?