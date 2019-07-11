Kylie Jenner Posts Sexy, Cleavage-Baring Bikini Pic To Promote Cosmetic Line, Fans Angered

Kylie looked amazing in her skimpy bikini, but fans were unhappy.

On her company’s Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account, the youngest Jenner sister posted a stunning, scantily clad bikini photo to promote her summer makeup collection called Under The Sea. The Daily Mail reports the line consists of two lip kits, three lipsticks, four Shimmer Eye Glazes, one lipgloss, and a summer-themed palette.

The 21-year-old posed in the sand wearing a revealing chain-mail bikini top and figure-hugging metallic skirt. She accessorized her look with gold bangles and gold hoops. The billionaire looked amazing, flaunting her famous curves.

Kylie’s fans, however, seem less than impressed with the sexy photoshoot. Instead of the usual comments complimenting the 21-year-old’s incredible physique, many fans complained about the summer collection’s price drop.

“So, why did I pay $198 for the complete bundle when it dropped, and now when looking online, it’s dropped to $185?” commented an angered fan.

“I’m so disappointed that the price for the bundle dropped after I purchased it. I always buy Kylie’s makeup but this experience will definitely be the last time I buy,” another wrote.

“I am p*ssed off. I ordered the Summer Collection at launch for $198 and now you change the price to $185. What gives?!?!?” demanded a different critic.

Kylie’s team was quick to respond, writing “our team is currently working on the difference to everyone affected!”

This is not the first time Kylie’s cosmetic lines have been criticized. USA Today reported customers complained of missing products in 2016. Kylie’s fans were also displeased over her frayed lip gloss applicators.

The reality star responded to her haters on her website, writing, “I’m sick and tired of people coming for my business.”

Buzzfeed reported Kylie faced backlash over her recently launched skincare line. Fans were upset by Kylie’s insinuation that her facewash was the secret to her beauty. Many believe the 21-year-old has undergone numerous procedures and regularly visits an expensive dermatologist. Others took issue with the brand’s walnut face scrub, citing it can cause microtears in the skin.

Jeffree Star, a controversial beauty guru, has been a longtime critic of Kylie’s company, reports Seventeen Magazine. During the lipgloss scandal, he went onto Twitter to call the defective brushes “unacceptable.” He also claimed she overcharged her customers for her products. Recently, he said her makeup wipes were suitable for cleaning up after his dog.

To see more of the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, be sure to watch this upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.