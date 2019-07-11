Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Devon Windsor Flaunts Toned Body Soaking Up The Sun

Devon Windsor seems to be enjoying the summer weather. Her Instagram page is filled with photos that show the beauty lounging on the beach catching some rays in a variety of swimwear.

On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret model uploaded a snap in which she was relaxing on the beach. The temperatures may have been warm, but Windsor looked every bit as cool as a cucumber in a white bikini that showed off her toned, sun-kissed body. As the model leaned back on her elbows, she flaunted her rock-hard abs. The model wore her hair in a bun and donned a pair of white sunglasses in the photo.

Windsor, who has been modeling since she was a teenager, definitely knows how to work the camera. A quick scroll through her Instagram is proof of that. From swimwear to glamorous clothing to casual attire, Windsor always manages to look fabulous in whatever she happens to be wearing. It also seems that the camera loves her.

Fans love the photos that Windsor shares as well. Many of Windsor’s 1.2 million followers commented on the summer snap, calling attention to how good she looked.

“Magnificent! Gorgeous! Exquisite!” one fan wrote.

“looking so good,” said another.

In an interview with Pop Sugar, Windsor addressed the pressure to look perfect all of the time.

“I don’t think that beauty is about perfection in any way, shape, or form. It’s about being comfortable in your skin and playing up the things that make you feel unique, rather than trying to live up to the world’s beauty standards,” she said, adding that she does not ever feel pressure to look perfect because confidence was more about accepting who she was.

When asked about how she stayed confident, she said it came from being comfortable in her own skin and body.

“Don’t try to mimic what everyone else thinks is beautiful. Be proud of who you are and what you represent, and don’t be afraid to show the world and people around you the real you.”

But confidence was something Windsor had to work on. In an interview with Ocean Drive magazine, the cover model said that when she was younger, she did not have self-confidence. All of that changed when she took a risk and moved to New York City to try her hand at modeling.

Fans wanting to keep up with Windsor can follow her Instagram and Twitter accounts.