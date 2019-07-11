Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Will Not Face Charges In Dog Incident, Investigation Closed

Earlier this year, it was reported that Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason had reportedly shot her French bulldog, Nugget. According to WECTV, on Thursday the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the dog incident. The investigation into the dog shooting incident has been closed per the media release from the sheriff’s office and David will not face charges.

Reportedly, Jenelle initially contacted the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office to report that the French bulldog had bit Jenelle and David’s 2-year-old daughter. She claimed David thew the dog outside and that later she heard a gunshot, but admitted that she did not witness the alleged incident.

On May 13, a search warrant was executed for Jenelle and David’s property. According to the report, at the time of the search, “no blood evidence or any other physical evidence to validate that an animal had been fatally injured on the property” was found.

The following day, Jenelle then claimed that she did not know where the animal was nor did she hear anything that would suggest the dog had been shot.

According to WECTV, the release explained that the former Teen Mom 2 star reportedly made the report for ” the publicity.”

“Jenelle stated that the reason she filed the animal cruelty report was for the publicity and because she did not know where her dog was. The evidence collected indicates that the allegations of animal cruelty were fabricated. Therefore, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is closing this investigation. No charges will be filed in this case.”

The release goes on to explain that there were many hours dedicated to the investigations of the allegations made.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Columbus County Animal Shelter reportedly received over 5,000 phone calls about the incident.

Jenelle Evans appeared on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. She first appeared on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant where she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. Her mother, Barbara Evans, has custody of her oldest son. Jenelle’s husband, David, appeared alongside her on the MTV reality show before he was fired in 2018. Jenelle continued to share her story, though her husband could not be there while she was filming. Following the dog incident, MTV cut ties with the mom of three. A replacement for Jenelle has been named and Jade Cline from MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will appear on Season 9B of the show which is currently filming for the new season.