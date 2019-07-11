Heidi Klum Secretly Marries Tom Kaulitz: Who Is The German Rocker?

Heidi Klum has tied the knot with her German boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, and the two managed to keep it a secret.

TMZ broke the news that the two kept it a secret for months according to a public document that reveals the two got married back in February, exactly a year after they first met.

Klum had previously shown off her engagement ring after Kaulitz, the guitarist for the band Tokio Hotel, proposed in December, but this is the first hint that the two have been married for nearly six months.

Kaulitz is Klum’s third husband, following Seal and Ric Pipino, and is now the stepfather of her four children.

According to Hollywood Life, Klum, 46, and Kaulitz, 29, married in California on February 22. But what else is known about Klum’s new hubby?

The two met on Germany’s Next Top Model, which Klum hosts. Tom Kaulitz is an identical twin, and his brother, Bill Kaulitz is the lead singer in their band, which also features drummer Gustav Schäfer and bassist Georg Listing. The twins are originally from Leipzig, Germany.

Kaulitz was previously married to Ria Sommerfield, and their divorce was finalized last year after marrying in 2015. Both have called the split amicable.

Both acknowledge their 16-year age difference but Klum has said that they don’t care.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

Recently, the family was spotted on a vacation in Paris with the four children with former husband Seal, per a previous report from Closer Weekly. Klum and Kaulitz were spotted with her daughters, Lou, 9, and Helene, 15, and sons Henry, 14, and Johan, 12, near the Louvre.

The media outlet reported that Klum and Seal are still close and have great respect for each other.

“Heidi and Seal are still close — they share three kids and have a lot of respect for each other,” Closer Weekly wrote. “He still means a lot to her and she wants to make sure he’s still involved in her life, and the children feel that too.”

For months, Klum and Kaulitz kept the fact that they married a secret, even talking about an “upcoming wedding” to the media.