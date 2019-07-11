Miley Cyrus Spreads Legs In Sequins: ‘Still Very Sexually Attracted To Women’

Miley Cyrus has been sharing her latest success – the SHE IS COMING singer has just been profiled by Elle. The magazine appears to have interviewed the 26-year-old on a number of subjects, but it’s likewise outfitted the star in various getups. Today has already seen Miley post several of the looks to her Instagram. She’s brought another one, though.

Miley’s fifth update of the day sent out a sexy and stylish outfit. The singer was posing for the camera with her legs spread as she sat in a tight pair of black sequin pants. The glossy lowers appeared to have fabrics continuing into a pair of high heels. A stark contrast came from a white t-shirt. Miley had been photographed in black-and-white with an edgy feel, a go-getter attitude, and a grunge-like finish. The blonde’s hair was blowing upwards and across her face, although the strands didn’t block her beautiful features. With one arm resting against her head and another placed on her thigh, Miley looked confident, feminine, and 2019-ready.

A simple caption from the singer encouraged fans to read the Elle feature. It looks like there was a lot to read. Miley spoke of her former Hannah Montana days, losing her home to the Woolsey fires, and her overall mentalities.

Miley’s interview came with mentions of her husband – the singer married actor Liam Hemsworth in a low-key and unannounced wedding in December 2018.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f*cking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Miley is known to be open-minded when it comes to sexuality. Likewise, backing equality regardless of sexual orientation or gender. The singer’s “Mother’s Daughter” track comes with a video showing Miley in lesbian-themed scenes as she licks a woman’s neck. The video does, however, extend the concept of sexual freedom to others. It features a transgender individual.

Miley’s feminist views definitely seemed to be manifesting via her words to Elle.

“Men refuse to take no for an answer all the time, so the idea that you, as a powerful woman in the music industry, should have to because you’re a woman is crazy,” she said.

Miley released SHE IS COMING earlier this year. The six-track EP has proven popular overall. Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow her Instagram.