Watch Madagascar Vs. Tunisia Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Quarterfinal, Start Time, Preview

The Madagascar miracle may finally come to an end against a strong Tunisia side in the final AFCON quarterfinal.

The Madagascar miracle has been the feel-good story of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. However, the Barea bid to become the first team to reach the semifinals in their AFCON debut since South Africa in 1996 appears likely to hit a wall — a wall called the Tunisia Eagles of Carthage, as Sport24 reported.

But even though Tunisia ranks a massive 83 places higher than the 108th-ranked Indian Ocean island team, the fact remains that Madagascar won two of their three group stage matches including the 2-0 stunner over Nigeria, per Soccerway, and then went on to eliminate DR Congo at the Round of 16 on penalty kicks. But Tunisia has yet to win a game in the tournament, drawing all three in their group and needing a shootout to get past Ghana. Now they look to finally play up to their potential in the match that will live stream from Cairo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Madagascar vs. Tunisia Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Eastern European Time on Thursday, July 11, at the 30,000-seat Al Salam Stadium, also known as Cairo Military Production Stadium, in Cairo, Egypt.

In Madagascar, that start time will be 10 p.m. East Africa Time, while the game will start at 8 p.m. Central European Time in Tunisia.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the match gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 2 a.m. on Friday morning, July 12, Western Indonesian Time, 4 a.m. Eastern.

Madagascar Coach Nicolas Dupuis insists that his team feels no pressure, because they entered the tournament with zero expectations, according to Goal.com.

“All teams are better on paper than us. We don’t have any stars in our team. The star is the team,” Dupuis said on Wednesday. “We have a real team of friends but also with talented players, who are very good but perhaps not stars.”

A free-flowing attack resulting in seven goals in their four games, per Futaa.com, making the Barea the second-highest scoring team in the tournament, has been the key to Madagascar’s run so far.

Later today, The Eagles of Carthage,Tunisia have the pedigree to be regarded as clear favourites,but it must be noted that they are yet to win a match during this tournament.Madagascar on the other hand will be hoping to extend their dream Africa Cup of Nations debut #AFCONIkoKBC pic.twitter.com/AuPYbAUIb9 — Finny Laurah (@finnylaurah) July 11, 2019

To watch a live stream of the Madagascar vs. Tunisia Africa Cup of Nations knockout stage match, use the stream provided by BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without direct access to the BeIn Sports network need not worry, however. The Madagascar-Tunisia match will still stream live for free — here’s how you can tune in. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial. During that week-long period, fans can watch the Barea vs. Eagles of Carthage match live stream for free.

In Egypt, BeIn Sports Connect will carry the match, as it will in Tunisia. In Madagascar, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based SuperSport network will broadcast and stream the game.

Within the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Euro Sport Player, which also streams in Spain.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON knockout stage match continues to be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the last AFCON quarterfinal.

For a lengthy list of networks around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Madagascar vs. Tunisia match, pay a visit to the Live Soccer TV site.