‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers Tease Status Of Season 6 Couple As They Seemingly Vacation Together

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise will not premiere until August 5, but plenty of spoilers regarding the contestants who found love have been emerging since filming wrapped. There has been talk of a connection formed between Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert, and now a couple of Instagram posts seem to have revealed their current status.

Viewers got to know Caelynn during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor last winter. She was heartbroken when he eliminated her, but now she lives in the same building as his final pick, Cassie Randolph, and the three have a close bond.

Dean Unglert first appeared on The Bachelorette with Rachel Lindsay, and he shook things up when he appeared on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise and dated both Danielle Lombard and Kristina Shulman. Last year, he joined The Bachelor Winter Games and dated Lesley Murphy as a result of that stint. Now he’s back, and it seems Caelynn captured his interest.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Caelynn and Dean are said to have an interesting journey during Season 6 this summer. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from gossip king Reality Steve teased that the two left the show together, both quitting long before the finale. Now, it seems that they’re still going strong.

While Bachelor in Paradise spoilers reveal that Caelynn and Dean bailed on filming and didn’t end up in the finale or getting engaged, it appears that they are still pursuing a relationship together. Both Unglert and Miller-Keyes just happen to be vacationing in Spain at the same time, even though they haven’t posted photos showing them together.

On Wednesday, Caelynn posted a picture on Instagram showing her enjoying a vacation in Barcelona, Spain. Nearly 100,000 of Miller-Keyes’ 776,000 followers liked the post, and more than a few asked if Dean was there with her. She didn’t answer, but it didn’t take long for Unglert to seemingly reveal the answer himself.

The Bachelor in Paradise contestant posted a photo to his Instagram page on Wednesday as well, and it showed him getting ready to run with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain. While Barcelona and Pamplona are a bit of a distance apart, it surely is no coincidence that Unglert and Miller-Keyes happen to both be in Spain at the same time.

Reality Steve didn’t waste much time in tweeting about this. Even though some Bachelor in Paradise fans questioned him, he insisted that Miller-Keyes and Unglert are definitely together.

“(SPOILER): Those asking if Dean & Caelynn are still seeing each other post BIP? Well, they certainly aren’t hiding it. BIP couples do this every season. They can’t show they’re together by posting pics w/ each other, so they just post from the same exact place at the same time.”

The Inquisitr has teased that several engagements do come out of Season 6, and additional Bachelor in Paradise spoilers will likely emerge soon detailing the status of other couples. The pairing of Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert will surely come as a surprise to many fans, and viewers will be curious to see what comes next for this duo.