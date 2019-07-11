Hailey Baldwin Spreads Legs In A Towel & Thigh-High Leathers

Hailey Baldwin has more than just her high-profile marriage to be proud of. The model and wife to Justin Bieber has recently been snapped up by fashion brand Miu Miu – it looks like the 22-year-old’s latest Instagram update was out to celebrate the achievement.

Earlier today, Hailey updated her Instagram. Fans were sent a super-artsy snap of Hailey sat by a river. The wilderness feel from grassy banks and waters seemed matched by a fresh-faced and seemingly makeup-free Hailey. The model had been photographed sitting with her legs slightly spread and her elbows resting on her knees. Delicate hands cupped the model’s beautiful face – Hailey looked upwards at the camera as she posed for the shot.

A post tagging Miu Miu isn’t going to come without its fashion, though. Hailey’s all-brown outfit came minimal, but it was definitely showcasing the Italian brand’s style. The blonde was wearing thigh-high boots in chocolate and paneled leathers alongside a bandeau top that seemed to match the footwear. Shadows somewhat obstructed the model’s other clothing from view, although her sexy silhouette was definitely on show. Also eye-catching was a white-piped towel wrapped around the model’s head. The turban-style accessory was an unusual one, but so was the shoot – as Hailey announced in her caption, the promo’s setting came with a location known for its nature.

Nailing a high-fashion look that’s sexy but still demure is very much Hailey’s domain. The model is known for rocking a grunge edge, although her signature chunky boots and mini lowers likewise come with elegant uppers or designer accessories. The model has been snapped with Louis Vuitton luggage. She also seems particularly fond of high-end monograms – Versace and Fendi have both been spotted on her.

Hailey rarely makes a headline these days without seeing her husband’s name mentioned. Justin Bieber’s marriage to the model came as a surprise last year and it’s stayed front-page news. The couple was profiled by Vogue following becoming husband and wife. Hailey appeared to speak candidly regarding her initial thoughts on the “Sorry” singer.

“I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone. It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap.”

Hailey’s update today appears to have been a hit. It had racked up over 147,000 likes within 50 minutes of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Hailey should follow her Instagram.